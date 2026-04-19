Competition intensifies in Japan's electric vehicle market

Competition is intensifying in the Japanese market for electric minivehicles and compact electric vehicles, with Chinese automaker BYD Co. set to join the race this summer.

Some industry officials expect that greater competition will help revitalise the domestic EV market and increase sales through the expansion of product lineups and price cuts.

Nissan Motor Co. plans to release this summer a low-cost model of its Sakura electric minivehicle, which first hit the market in 2022.

The new version is 150,000 yen cheaper than the original model and can be bought at a cost of 1,868,600 yen with the use of state subsidies of 580,000 yen.