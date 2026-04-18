Japan, EU hold 1st defence industry dialogue

Amid an increasingly severe global security environment, Japan and the EU aim to work closely together to strengthen supply chains of defence equipment and reduce dependence on the United States.

The dialogue, held at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday (April 17), was attended by more than 30 Japanese companies and organisations, such as Subaru Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and NEC Corp., and 20 European firms, including Thales of France, Leonardo SpA of Italy and Saab of Sweden.