Japan pledges "all possible measures" for Hormuz safety

The message was announced by the Japanese government on Friday night (April 17). The international meeting, held on Friday in person in Paris as well as online, was hosted by Britain and France.

Takaichi also said, "Ensuring the safety of vessels and crew members currently retained in the Persian Gulf remains an urgent priority."

"We welcome the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran as a positive development and support the mediation efforts by relevant countries," she added.

The Friday meeting was attended by some 50 countries and organisations, including Japan, China, South Korea and Middle East nations. Participants discussed issues including the removal of naval mines in the strait and other areas.