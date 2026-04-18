Japan pledges "all possible measures" for Hormuz safety

In the message sent to the meeting of world leaders to ensure the safety of the critical oil transport waterway, Takaichi said, "It is essential that stability in the Strait of Hormuz is restored as soon as possible and that the freedom and safety of navigation for vessels of all nations is ensured."
"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community, including relevant countries and international organizations, and remains committed to taking all possible measures within its capacity," she added.
The message was announced by the Japanese government on Friday night (April 17). The international meeting, held on Friday in person in Paris as well as online, was hosted by Britain and France.
Takaichi also said, "Ensuring the safety of vessels and crew members currently retained in the Persian Gulf remains an urgent priority."
"We welcome the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran as a positive development and support the mediation efforts by relevant countries," she added.
The Friday meeting was attended by some 50 countries and organisations, including Japan, China, South Korea and Middle East nations. Participants discussed issues including the removal of naval mines in the strait and other areas.
Britain and France will "lead a multinational mission to protect freedom of navigation as soon as conditions allow," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a joint press conference after the meeting. More than 10 countries vowed to cooperate on the mission, according to Starmer.
Participants decided to swiftly draw up plans, including mine removal, to help ensure safe navigation of commercial and other vessels, in preparation for a possible U.S.-Iran agreement to end their fighting.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]