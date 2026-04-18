BOJ caught in dilemma over next rate hike

The Japanese central bank will carefully assess the economic impact of soaring crude oil prices, reflecting lingering tensions in the Middle East. Raising the policy rate to contain inflation could chill the economy, while choosing not to do so to support the economy may fuel inflationary pressure.

The BOJ is expected to make a final decision after closely monitoring peace talks between the United States and Iran, as well as other factors, until the last minute.

The central bank last raised its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank rate, in December 2025, setting it at 0.75%.