G-7 ministers discuss more aid for resource-rich economies

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major industrialised countries on Friday (April 17) discussed plans to increase financial aid to resource-rich nations through the World Bank and other entities as part of efforts to build supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals that do not rely on China.

The talks aimed at ensuring stable supplies of important minerals were held in Washington. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.