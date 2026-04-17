China protests after Japan SDF ship sails through Taiwan Strait

A spokesperson for the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command, which is responsible for areas near Taiwan, said on social media Friday (April 17) that a Japanese Self-Defence Force vessel had sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun slammed the move as a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security at a press conference the same day, and said China lodged a strong protest with Japan.

Tokyo has not released any related information.

If confirmed, the passage of an SDF ship would be the first since ties between the two countries soured following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last November about a possible Taiwan contingency.