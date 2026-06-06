Thailand face Belgium at 2pm as VNL 2026 action heats up

Thai volleyball fans are set for another key match on Saturday as Thailand’s women’s national team face Belgium in the first week of the Volleyball Nations League 2026.

The match is scheduled for 2pm on June 6, with live coverage available on Monomax Sports Channel 29 and Monomax.

The VNL 2026, one of the flagship annual tournaments organised by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), has begun its opening week across three host venues in China, Canada and Brazil.

The first week features a packed schedule of matches, including Thailand’s clash with Belgium and several high-profile fixtures involving leading teams.