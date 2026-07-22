Thai travellers embrace ‘run-cation’ as marathon trips surge across Asia

Thai travellers are increasingly turning marathon weekends into full travel experiences, as the “run-cation” trend — travelling while joining running events — gains momentum across Asia.

According to accommodation search data from Agoda, Thai travellers are planning more trips around major marathon events, not only in Thailand but also in popular race destinations across the region. The trend reflects a growing appetite for travel with a purpose, combining sport, health and discovery in one journey.

Agoda examined accommodation searches for three major Asian marathon weekends: Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2026, Mt Fuji International Marathon 2026, and JTBC Seoul Marathon 2026. The findings show clear growth in Thai interest, especially for overseas races in South Korea and Japan.

The strongest jump was recorded for the JTBC Seoul Marathon 2026, scheduled for November 1, 2026. Thai traveller searches for accommodation during the race weekend rose 73% year on year. The Seoul race is known for its flat and fast route, passing landmarks including Deoksugung Palace and Gwanghwamun Square, before finishing at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.

Japan is also proving highly attractive to Thai runners. Searches for accommodation during the Mt Fuji International Marathon 2026, which will take place from December 12-13, rose 41% from the previous year. The race route circles Lake Kawaguchiko and Lake Saiko, offering runners views of Mt Fuji and late-autumn to early-winter scenery. Thailand ranked among the top three markets searching for accommodation for the event on Agoda, alongside strong interest from Japan’s domestic travellers.