Magnitude-5.1 Sumatra earthquake felt across parts of Phuket

Magnitude-4.4 aftershock follows minutes later

Only a few minutes after the first earthquake, the situation continued to require close monitoring.

At 11.41am, the division detected a second tremor, or aftershock, measuring magnitude 4.4 in the same general area of northern Sumatra, Indonesia.

It was also recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, at coordinates 4.524°N, 98.038°E.

The two earthquakes in quick succession indicated the release of energy along a fault in the Sumatra region, which is susceptible to geological activity.

The Thai Meteorological Department added that the latest earthquake activity did not meet the criteria for an alert through the Cell Broadcast system and had no impact on Thailand.

Residents in the South and tourists could continue their daily lives and activities as normal.

The public could follow updates from government agencies and the Thai Meteorological Department at earthquake.tmd.go.th.