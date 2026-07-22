Magnitude-5.1 Sumatra earthquake felt across parts of Phuket

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Wednesday (July 22, 2026), at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 381 kilometres southwest of Mueang Satun district in Satun province.
People in Phuket reported feeling the tremor, with reports that lights shook and a building swayed.
The Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department said the event did not meet the criteria for a Cell Broadcast alert and had no impact on Thailand.
At 11.18am on Wednesday (July 22, 2026), the division reported a magnitude-5.1 earthquake in northern Sumatra, Indonesia.
Its epicentre was at 4.225°N, 97.661°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres and about 381 kilometres southwest of Mueang Satun district in Satun province.
Although the epicentre was outside Thailand, the earthquake’s magnitude and shallow depth meant its tremors were felt in southern Thailand, particularly Phuket, where residents and office workers in high-rise buildings reported clearly feeling the shaking.
Talat Yai subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district, Phuket: the tremor was felt, and lights shook.
Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket: a building swayed for two seconds.
Only a few minutes after the first earthquake, the situation continued to require close monitoring.
At 11.41am, the division detected a second tremor, or aftershock, measuring magnitude 4.4 in the same general area of northern Sumatra, Indonesia.
It was also recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres, at coordinates 4.524°N, 98.038°E.
The two earthquakes in quick succession indicated the release of energy along a fault in the Sumatra region, which is susceptible to geological activity.
The Thai Meteorological Department added that the latest earthquake activity did not meet the criteria for an alert through the Cell Broadcast system and had no impact on Thailand.
Residents in the South and tourists could continue their daily lives and activities as normal.
The public could follow updates from government agencies and the Thai Meteorological Department at earthquake.tmd.go.th.