Japan swelters near 40°C as heat deaths rise, office shorts spark debate

Japan is facing potentially life-threatening heat, with temperatures reaching or approaching 40 degrees Celsius across parts of the country and heatstroke alerts issued for 42 of its 47 prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that the intense heat would affect a wide area stretching from the northeastern Tohoku region to Kyushu in the southwest, with inland areas facing some of the highest temperatures.

Kumagaya in Saitama Prefecture was forecast to reach 40°C, while Nagoya and Maebashi were expected to record highs of 39°C. Saitama city and Kofu were forecast to reach 38°C.

The warnings followed another day of extreme conditions, when Koshu in Yamanashi Prefecture recorded 39.4°C, among the highest readings nationwide.

Heatstroke alerts covered 42 prefectures from Tohoku to Okinawa, the highest number issued so far this year. Authorities advised residents to use air conditioning, drink water regularly, replace salt lost through perspiration and avoid spending extended periods outdoors.