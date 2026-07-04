Heatwave disrupts US Independence Day celebrations across eastern states

A severe heatwave has disrupted Fourth of July celebrations across large parts of the central and eastern United States, forcing several cities to cancel, postpone or adjust parades, concerts and fireworks displays for public safety.
More than 185 million people, or over half of the US population, were under heat alerts on Friday as temperatures climbed to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service warned that heat index values in some areas could reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 46 degrees Celsius, increasing the risk of heatstroke and other serious heat-related illnesses.
One of the major events affected was the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC, a centrepiece of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Organisers temporarily closed the fair on Friday afternoon after temperatures in Washington reached 101°F, or around 38°C, before reopening later with additional heat-safety measures.
The safety measures included cooling tents, misting stations and shaded rest areas for visitors. Public health officials also urged people attending outdoor events to drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and watch for symptoms such as dizziness, exhaustion or fainting.
Meteorologists said the heatwave was caused by a heat dome, a high-pressure system that traps hot air over a large area, allowing temperatures and humidity to build. The system first developed over the Midwest before spreading towards the East Coast.
The extreme heat also strained electricity systems. Reuters reported that PJM, the largest US power grid operator, asked some customers in emergency conservation programmes to reduce usage as air-conditioning demand surged and parts of the grid came under pressure. In New York, Con Edison said about 17,000 customers were without power late Friday afternoon.
Across the East Coast, local authorities were forced to change plans for traditional Independence Day events, including barbecues, parades and fireworks marking the US declaration of independence from Britain in 1776.
In Philadelphia, officials cancelled the Salute to Independence Parade, a key event in the city’s semiquincentennial celebrations, after temperatures reached 103°F, or about 39.4°C, tying a record last seen in 1901.
Haddon Township in New Jersey cancelled its annual Independence Day parade, while Watertown in northern New York called off its holiday concert and fireworks display. In Boston, organisers chose to delay public entry to a riverside fireworks event from noon to 4pm to avoid the hottest part of the day.
Forecasters expected the heatwave to remain over several parts of the US through the Independence Day weekend, leaving local agencies on alert for further changes or cancellations if conditions remain dangerous.
Authorities continued to urge the public to take precautions, especially the elderly, children, outdoor workers and people with existing health conditions, as extreme heat can quickly become life-threatening during long outdoor events.
Source: Reuters