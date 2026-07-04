Heatwave disrupts US Independence Day celebrations across eastern states

A severe heatwave has disrupted Fourth of July celebrations across large parts of the central and eastern United States, forcing several cities to cancel, postpone or adjust parades, concerts and fireworks displays for public safety.

More than 185 million people, or over half of the US population, were under heat alerts on Friday as temperatures climbed to dangerous levels. The National Weather Service warned that heat index values in some areas could reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 46 degrees Celsius, increasing the risk of heatstroke and other serious heat-related illnesses.

One of the major events affected was the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC, a centrepiece of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Organisers temporarily closed the fair on Friday afternoon after temperatures in Washington reached 101°F, or around 38°C, before reopening later with additional heat-safety measures.

The safety measures included cooling tents, misting stations and shaded rest areas for visitors. Public health officials also urged people attending outdoor events to drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and watch for symptoms such as dizziness, exhaustion or fainting.

Meteorologists said the heatwave was caused by a heat dome, a high-pressure system that traps hot air over a large area, allowing temperatures and humidity to build. The system first developed over the Midwest before spreading towards the East Coast.