Super El Niño threat raises heat and drought warnings

WMO warns El Niño could intensify global heat risks

The World Meteorological Organization has warned that El Niño conditions are likely to develop in the coming months, raising concerns that global weather patterns could become more extreme at a time when the planet is already under pressure from human-driven climate change.

According to the WMO, there is an 80% chance that an El Niño event will form during June-August 2026, with probabilities near or above 90% that it will continue at least until November.

Forecast models still vary on when the event may peak and how strong it will become, but most indicate it is likely to be at least moderate and possibly strong.

The warning follows observations of rising sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, the key region used to monitor El Niño development.

The WMO said unusually warm subsurface waters across the tropical Pacific, with temperatures more than 6 degrees Celsius above average in some areas, are feeding surface warming and acting as a major reservoir of heat.

That stored heat, moving eastwards beneath the Pacific surface, is expected to gradually rise and release energy into the atmosphere.

Climate experts say this process can disrupt weather systems worldwide, intensify heat and alter rainfall patterns across continents.