Corporate museums in Japan evolve beyond traditional roles

With more than 1,000 such facilities believed to exist across the country, corporate museums are increasingly serving local communities as tourist destinations while offering visitors opportunities to learn about specific industries.



In Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, a heartland of manufacturing and craftsmanship, four companies operate museums with distinct appeal.

Exhibits Show Corporate Value



In Komaki, major ceramics manufacturer NGK Corp. opened the Insulator Museum in 1974. Although not open to the general public, the facility is believed to be the world's only museum dedicated exclusively to insulators.

Insulators are insulating components made of porcelain, glass and other materials. They support electric wires while preventing electrical current from leaking into transmission towers or other structures.

Used outdoors for long periods, insulators must be highly reliable and able to withstand rain, wind, snow and heavy loads. The museum traces more than a century of technological evolution through actual products, including spiral- and disk-shaped insulators, as well as explanatory diagrams.



"It's important to pass on to future generations the understanding that today's products are built on the accumulated efforts of our predecessors," said Yasushi Okawa, head of NGK High Voltage Laboratory.