Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri fills streets with ornate yamahoko floats

Twenty-three elaborately decorated yamahoko floats rolled through Kyoto on Friday (July 17), bringing the streets of the western Japanese city alive with colourful textiles, embroidery and the distinctive “konchiki-chin” sound of traditional festival music.

The procession began at about 9am, led by the Naginatahoko float.

Crowds lining the route cheered as the festival’s sacred child, regarded as a messenger of the divine, cut the shimenawa rope stretched across the road.