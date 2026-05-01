Fitch warns Thai banks face higher risks despite strong capital buffers

Fitch Ratings expects Thailand’s banking sector outlook to weaken in 2026, despite solid first-quarter performance among the country’s six domestic systemically important banks, or D-SIBs.

The ratings agency said overall profitability remained sound, but net interest margins (NIM) had declined, while the weaker economic outlook and growing pressure on borrowers’ debt-servicing ability were likely to weigh on banks’ performance and asset quality over the rest of the year.

Based on preliminary results from Thailand’s six major banks, average return on assets stood at around 1.28% in the first quarter of 2026, up slightly from 1.23% in 2025. The impact of lower NIM was partly offset by effective cost control and stronger fee income.

However, Fitch said banks’ earnings still faced risks, as NIM may not yet fully reflect the impact of the Bank of Thailand’s five policy rate cuts between February 2025 and February 2026. Improved fee income could also become volatile if economic conditions weaken, while credit costs are expected to remain relatively high.

Thai banks are entering a more challenging period after strong performance in 2024 and 2025, when key profitability indicators recovered to levels above those seen before the Covid-19 pandemic. Fitch therefore expects earnings to remain acceptable, although they may soften during the rest of 2026.