Thailand's SRTET suspends Red Line train driver pending probe

Pichet Khunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, said that at about 9pm on April 7, 2026, the Department of Rail Transport learned from social media, specifically a TikTok user, that at about 2.30pm, a passenger on the Red Line suburban rail service between Rangsit and Don Mueang stations had heard a woman screaming from the driver’s cab.
The sound stopped only after a passenger, unable to bear it any longer, tried knocking on the cab door.
After learning of the incident, the Department of Rail Transport did not take the matter lightly.
It immediately coordinated with the management of S.R.T. Electrified Train Company Limited (SRTET), which operates the Red Line service, to investigate the case of a female train driver screaming while on duty, and ordered her temporarily suspended pending completion of the fact-finding process.
A preliminary investigation found that the female train driver had been on duty on April 7, 2026, from 7am to 3pm, and that the train involved was the final scheduled trip of her working day.
The train departed Rangsit station at 2.30 and was bound for Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.
After leaving Rangsit station, the female train driver screamed intermittently until the Don Mueang section.
It is believed that she had personal problems, combined with accumulated stress from work, which led to the behaviour.
She continued performing her duties until the train reached its final destination at Krung Thep Aphiwat.
Information gathered for the drafting of a ministerial regulation on the qualifications of applicants for operational duty licences found that SRTET train drivers are not required to undergo a mental health assessment before taking up the position.
However, before driving, SRTET had carried out readiness checks on all employees, including the driver concerned, before duty.
Section 99 of the Rail Transport Act 2025 states that when operational personnel are found to fall short of the qualifications required under Section 96(4) in respect of physical health, knowledge or ability, an authorised officer must report the matter to the Director-General without delay.
If the Director-General finds grounds, the licensee may be ordered to require that person to undergo a medical examination or theoretical or practical testing, while another operational staff member must be assigned temporarily in the meantime.
In health-related cases, such personnel must not continue working while ill or injured if the condition may impair performance.
If the medical result shows that the person cannot continue in that role, the licensee must promptly appoint a replacement.
In closing, Pichet said that, to ensure the safe performance of duties by operational personnel, which could affect passengers, staff and other users of the rail transport system, he had assigned Department of Rail Transport officials to review the issuance of the train-driving licence for the employee concerned.
A letter has also been sent to SRTET instructing the company to investigate the facts and reinforce readiness checks for train drivers in both physical and mental health, and to report the results to the Department of Rail Transport.