Thailand's SRTET suspends Red Line train driver pending probe

Pichet Khunadhamraks, Director-General of the Department of Rail Transport, said that at about 9pm on April 7, 2026, the Department of Rail Transport learned from social media, specifically a TikTok user, that at about 2.30pm, a passenger on the Red Line suburban rail service between Rangsit and Don Mueang stations had heard a woman screaming from the driver’s cab.

The sound stopped only after a passenger, unable to bear it any longer, tried knocking on the cab door.

After learning of the incident, the Department of Rail Transport did not take the matter lightly.

It immediately coordinated with the management of S.R.T. Electrified Train Company Limited (SRTET), which operates the Red Line service, to investigate the case of a female train driver screaming while on duty, and ordered her temporarily suspended pending completion of the fact-finding process.

A preliminary investigation found that the female train driver had been on duty on April 7, 2026, from 7am to 3pm, and that the train involved was the final scheduled trip of her working day.