Ceasefire may not quickly ease jet fuel pain, airlines warn

The broader aviation industry has already been hit by a doubling in jet fuel costs since the Iran war began, while airlines in Asia have been cutting flights, carrying extra fuel from home bases and adding refuelling stops to cope with tighter supply. Reuters also reported that lower-income, import-dependent markets such as Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan have felt the sharpest impact after China and Thailand halted jet fuel exports and South Korea capped them at last year’s levels.

Airlines still adjusting fares and schedules

The pressure is already feeding through to ticket prices and flight schedules. AirAsia X said it had raised fares by about 31% to 40% and lifted fuel surcharges by around 20% as jet fuel prices surged, while warning it may trim capacity where fuel costs can no longer be covered.

In the United States, United Airlines has cut about five percentage points from its planned capacity this year as it prepares for a prolonged period of high fuel prices. In New Zealand, Air New Zealand has announced a second round of schedule cuts for May and June and said jet fuel prices are running at more than double normal levels.

Ceasefire offers relief, but uncertainty remains

The ceasefire itself remains fragile. Reuters reported that Trump agreed to the two-week pause on April 8, with mediation help from Pakistani leaders, after demanding that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks on civilian infrastructure. Iran said it would halt counter-attacks and provide safe passage through the waterway if attacks against it stopped.

Even so, hostilities did not stop immediately. Reuters said missile launches and regional alerts were reported after the announcement, and it remained unclear how soon the truce would fully take effect. Energy analysts also warned that while reopening Hormuz could release trapped cargoes and ease some immediate pressure, tanker availability, damaged infrastructure and refinery outages could keep oil and fuel markets tight well beyond the ceasefire window.