Escape Noisy Bangkok into Such a Small World for Your Big Retreat

Bangkok is vibrant but sometimes the heavy city noise calls for a beautiful escape. In this episode, we take you on a journey to Such A Small World, the ultimate sanctuary hidden right inside a historic building. This cozy creative hub welcomes everyone to pause the busy adult life and let the inner child play again.



Whether you want to get lost in a collection of over seven thousand vintage vinyl records, play your favorite games in a cozy private pod, or sink into a hidden cinema corner with a cold strawberry soda, this space feels exactly like hanging out at a friend's house on a lazy Sunday afternoon.



Watch the full episode to discover how to find your peace in the chaos. If you enjoy our journey, please like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell to explore more hidden sanctuaries with us.