Lufthansa grounds 27 aircraft as fuel crisis bites; more airlines warn of cuts and suspensions

Global aviation is coming under severe pressure as an energy shock linked to the US-Israel war with Iran squeezes jet fuel supply and drives prices sharply higher, pushing airlines to adopt emergency measures to cut costs and protect liquidity.

Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa has moved to suspend operations of up to 27 aircraft, making it the first major airline to take such a step. In Nigeria, airlines have warned they may be forced to stop services from early next week if fuel prices, reported to be up more than 270%, do not fall.

Since the conflict began on February 28, airlines worldwide have gradually raised ticket prices, increased fuel surcharges and cancelled some routes as costs surge. Industry warnings have also intensified, with some operators cautioning that jet fuel shortages could emerge within weeks, threatening peak summer travel in the Northern Hemisphere and deepening what carriers describe as the most serious aviation crunch in years.

In Europe, UK low-cost carrier easyJet has said bookings remain noticeably below last year’s levels. Its share price fell as much as 9% during trading at one stage before closing down 5%, with Ryanair and Wizz Air also seeing share prices decline.

Analysts say airlines’ earnings expectations could face further downgrades as demand softens and margins are squeezed by higher fuel costs.