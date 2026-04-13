Lufthansa Strike: 60% of Flights Axed Amid Pay Dispute

Frankfurt and Munich hubs face major disruption as a 48-hour walkout over pay and pensions hits long-haul routes to Asia and North America.

Travel chaos has erupted across Europe as Lufthansa pilots and those from its subsidiary airlines began a 48-hour strike today, 13 April 2026.

The industrial action, orchestrated by the German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, is expected to ground approximately 60% of scheduled flights departing from the airline's primary hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

The walkout follows a breakdown in negotiations over a bitter dispute regarding wages and pension rights. This escalation comes on the heels of recent protests by cabin crew, further straining the carrier's operations.

