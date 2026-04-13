Lufthansa Strike: 60% of Flights Axed Amid Pay Dispute

Frankfurt and Munich hubs face major disruption as a 48-hour walkout over pay and pensions hits long-haul routes to Asia and North America.
Travel chaos has erupted across Europe as Lufthansa pilots and those from its subsidiary airlines began a 48-hour strike today, 13 April 2026.
The industrial action, orchestrated by the German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, is expected to ground approximately 60% of scheduled flights departing from the airline's primary hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.
The walkout follows a breakdown in negotiations over a bitter dispute regarding wages and pension rights. This escalation comes on the heels of recent protests by cabin crew, further straining the carrier's operations.
While the strike is felt globally, the impact is unevenly distributed:
Long-haul Routes: Services to North America and Asia are expected to be the hardest hit, with widespread cancellations.
Middle East: Flights to this region remain largely unaffected, exempted due to specific safety requirements.
Regional Hubs: While Frankfurt and Munich are the epicentres of the disruption, other major airports are reporting significant secondary delays.
Union representatives have indicated they remain open to "last-minute talks," though no resolution has yet been reached.
Legal experts are advising affected passengers to keep records of all expenses, noting that many will be entitled to compensation under UK and EU air passenger rights regulations.