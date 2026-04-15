Thai airlines trim routes as fuel crisis drives costs sharply higher

Thai airlines are coming under growing pressure from the Middle East conflict, with soaring Jet A-1 prices pushing up operating costs, lifting air fares and prompting some carriers to temporarily suspend selected routes. Bangkok Airways has already raised some domestic fares by around 15-20% from April 1, saying higher fuel costs have lifted its expenses by about 20%.
Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, said the carrier had hedged about 30% of its fuel costs at US$80-90 a barrel, but that this was no longer enough after jet fuel prices climbed to around US$170-180 a barrel. He said the airline would need to keep reviewing the impact closely and might have to reassess its business targets for 2026 if the crisis drags on.
The airline is taking a more cautious approach this year, focusing on preserving the right business size and matching capacity to demand rather than chasing expansion. Bangkok Airways has said it will keep a close watch on route performance and prioritise services that remain commercially viable.
Across the wider market, Thai AirAsia has announced temporary suspensions on several summer 2026 routes, including Suvarnabhumi-Narathiwat from April 21 to October 24, Don Mueang-Xi’an from May 11 to October 23, Phuket-Chennai from April 13 to October 24, Phuket-Kochi from April 17 to October 23, and Hong Kong-Okinawa from May 7 to October 24. Thai AirAsia X is also suspending Don Mueang-Shanghai from April 17 to October 24 and Don Mueang-Riyadh from April 14 to May 30.
Other Thai carriers are also adjusting their networks. Thai Lion Air is set to suspend Don Mueang-Seoul from May 9 to September 30, while Nok Air is pausing its Chiang Mai-Udon Thani service throughout April. The route changes underline how sharply higher fuel bills are starting to reshape airline planning, as operators try to protect margins without losing too much market share.