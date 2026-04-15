Thai airlines trim routes as fuel crisis drives costs sharply higher

Thai airlines are coming under growing pressure from the Middle East conflict, with soaring Jet A-1 prices pushing up operating costs, lifting air fares and prompting some carriers to temporarily suspend selected routes. Bangkok Airways has already raised some domestic fares by around 15-20% from April 1, saying higher fuel costs have lifted its expenses by about 20%.

Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways, said the carrier had hedged about 30% of its fuel costs at US$80-90 a barrel, but that this was no longer enough after jet fuel prices climbed to around US$170-180 a barrel. He said the airline would need to keep reviewing the impact closely and might have to reassess its business targets for 2026 if the crisis drags on.

The airline is taking a more cautious approach this year, focusing on preserving the right business size and matching capacity to demand rather than chasing expansion. Bangkok Airways has said it will keep a close watch on route performance and prioritise services that remain commercially viable.