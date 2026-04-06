Thai airlines trim routes as jet fuel surge bites

Thai airlines are starting to cut routes and adjust schedules as soaring fuel prices linked to the Middle East conflict begin to bite, with Thai Lion Air and Nok Air joining Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X in temporarily suspending selected services under the Summer 2026 timetable.

The latest moves come as aviation fuel prices have jumped sharply in the wake of the war in the Middle East, forcing carriers to tighten cost controls, especially on medium- and long-haul routes where fuel accounts for a large share of operating expenses. Some domestic services are also beginning to feel the strain.

Thai Lion Air suspends Seoul route

Thai Lion Air is set to temporarily halt flights between Don Mueang and Seoul’s Incheon airport from May 9 to September 30, 2026. The airline had only launched the route on January 14 this year, operating one flight a day.