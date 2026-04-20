PM vows ban on burn-linked farm imports, backs Clean Air Bill

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday pledged sweeping action against wildfires and PM2.5 pollution, declaring that Thailand would refuse to buy agricultural products from neighbouring countries if they were produced through burning, while also reaffirming support for the long-awaited Clean Air Bill.
Speaking in Chiang Mai on April 20 after a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, Anutin said his visit was aimed at following up efforts to tackle forest fires and fine dust pollution, as well as measures to prevent drought and flood disasters.
He said each agency had been assigned specific tasks, with one key principle made clear at the meeting: every provincial governor must serve as the centre command in solving problems on the ground and integrating cooperation among all agencies.
Anutin said the Cabinet, acting under an order from the prime minister, would set up a committee to prevent disasters in the northern region. Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri will chair the body, while the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will serve as secretary.
Asked whether the situation would be brought under control by the end of this month, Anutin said the government had continuously enforced the law to the fullest extent and had already prosecuted around 1,200 cases involving illegal forest burning.
He added that in cases involving forest encroachment and forest fires, most offenders who end up in court do not receive suspended sentences.
He said that in reserved forests and national park areas across the northern provinces, anyone entering forest zones to gather produce must not use fire, and that a strict temporary ban on entering such areas would likely be announced to prevent further burning.
“We will enforce the law to the fullest extent,” he said.
He then widened the issue beyond Thailand’s borders, saying the country would also reject agricultural produce from neighbouring countries if it had been grown using burning methods.
Asked whether major business operators had been consulted over the plan not to buy goods from neighbouring countries, Anutin pushed back immediately.
“Why do we have to talk? What for?” he said.
He said the government already had laws and technology capable of identifying which products were linked to forest burning, adding that the Commerce Ministry, which is responsible for approving imports for sale in Thailand, would not allow such products in and had no need to negotiate with anyone.
On calls for a Clean Air Act, Anutin said the proposed law was a continuation of legislation from the previous parliament and would be highly beneficial. He said every political party supported it and that it was now moving to the Senate, where coalition parties were ready to back it through the legislative process.
When asked whether he personally supported the bill, Anutin replied: “How could I not?”
Later the same day, Anutin travelled to Wat Phra That Doi Saket in Chiang Mai to inspect progress in wildfire suppression efforts and review the use of “wet forest” firebreak technology aimed at containing the haze crisis.
The prime minister observed the so-called wet fire break innovation, which involves releasing water to increase moisture in forest areas so they can serve as natural fire barriers. The method has already been piloted in seven forest sites.
He stressed that proactive prevention of this kind was more effective than trying to deal with the damage only after fires had already spread.
During the visit, Anutin also paid respects at the replica In Khaen pagoda and the Buddha footprint shrine at Wat Phra That Doi Saket. He met Phra Rajbodhiworakhun, abbot of the temple, to seek blessings for strength in carrying out his duties.
He also joined a seed-ball making activity with young people as part of a campaign to reforest areas damaged by fire.
Anutin later met wildfire control officials and volunteers, thanking them for their sacrifice in working under intense heat and dangerous smoke that threatened the respiratory system.
He also delivered a stark message on safety, insisting that the lives of personnel must come first.
“If any spot is too hot and puts lives at risk, leave it and find another way to deal with it, because I cannot afford to lose any of you, not even one. Please assess the risk carefully before entering the area,” he said.
The visit was warmly received by volunteers and local residents in Doi Saket, many of whom said they were encouraged to see the country’s leader come in person to inspect operations, listen to problems on the ground and consider more targeted equipment support.