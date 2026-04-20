PM vows ban on burn-linked farm imports, backs Clean Air Bill

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday pledged sweeping action against wildfires and PM2.5 pollution, declaring that Thailand would refuse to buy agricultural products from neighbouring countries if they were produced through burning, while also reaffirming support for the long-awaited Clean Air Bill.



Speaking in Chiang Mai on April 20 after a meeting of the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, Anutin said his visit was aimed at following up efforts to tackle forest fires and fine dust pollution, as well as measures to prevent drought and flood disasters.

He said each agency had been assigned specific tasks, with one key principle made clear at the meeting: every provincial governor must serve as the centre command in solving problems on the ground and integrating cooperation among all agencies.

Anutin said the Cabinet, acting under an order from the prime minister, would set up a committee to prevent disasters in the northern region. Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri will chair the body, while the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will serve as secretary.

Asked whether the situation would be brought under control by the end of this month, Anutin said the government had continuously enforced the law to the fullest extent and had already prosecuted around 1,200 cases involving illegal forest burning.