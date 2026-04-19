Northern wildfire surge pushes Thailand hotspots to 2026 high

Northern Thailand’s wildfire crisis intensified sharply in early April, with VIIRS satellite data showing 64,689 hotspots across Thailand between April 1 and 16 — a new high for 2026. The daily tally peaked at 5,384 in mid-April, with most hotspots concentrated in conservation forest areas and national reserved forests.

The surge came after the official burn-ban period ended at the close of March, sharpening concern over farming zones bordering forest land. Early to mid-April is a sensitive period, as some growers clear land ahead of the new planting season before the monsoon arrives in May. GISTDA has also said the 2026 agricultural burning ban ran from February 1 to March 31.