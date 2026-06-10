Thai gold tumbles as global prices hit 11-week low

Gold prices in Thailand fell sharply on Wednesday morning, with the selling price of gold ornaments dropping to 66,150 baht per baht-weight, according to the latest update from the Gold Traders Association.
As of 9.08am on June 10, 2026, the third price announcement of the day showed the domestic gold price down by 2,050 baht, with gold bullion selling at 65,350 baht and gold ornaments selling at 66,150 baht.
For gold bullion, the buying price was listed at 65,150 baht per baht-weight, while the selling price stood at 65,350 baht.
For gold ornaments, the buying price was quoted at 63,853.92 baht, with the selling price at 66,150 baht.
The indicative prices for gold ornaments, including an average workmanship fee of 800 baht, were as follows:
For larger weights, two-baht gold was priced at 130,700 baht, or 132,300 baht including workmanship; five-baht gold at 326,750 baht, or 330,750 baht including workmanship; and 10-baht gold at 653,500 baht, or 661,500 baht including workmanship.
On June 9, at 9.09am, the first price announcement showed gold prices rising by 400 baht.
Gold bullion was quoted at 67,050 baht for buying and 67,250 baht for selling, while gold ornaments were quoted at 65,703.44 baht for buying and 68,050 baht for selling.
On June 8, at 9.06am, the first announcement showed prices down by 150 baht. Gold bullion was listed at 67,150 baht for buying and 67,350 baht for selling, while gold ornaments were quoted at 65,809.56 baht for buying and 68,150 baht for selling.
The latest move highlights continued volatility in domestic gold prices, with both investors and jewellery buyers closely watching each adjustment during the morning trading session.
International gold prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, hitting an 11-week low, as oil prices and the US dollar climbed following renewed US-Iran hostilities.
Spot gold dropped 1.8% to US$4,187.59 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 1.7% to US$4,213.40, according to Reuters.
The stronger dollar made gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while higher oil prices revived concerns over inflation and the possibility that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.
Reuters reported that other precious metals also weakened, with silver down 1.5%, platinum falling 2.8% and palladium slipping 0.8%.