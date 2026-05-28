Thai gold sinks sharply as Fed and inflation fears hit market

Thai gold prices fell sharply on Thursday (May 28), unsettling investors after a highly volatile trading session that saw prices adjusted 28 times during the day.

According to the Gold Traders Association’s latest listed update at 5.22pm, gold bar prices were quoted at 67,900 baht per baht-weight for buying and 68,100 baht for selling. Gold ornaments were quoted at 66,537.24 baht per baht-weight for buying and 68,900 baht for selling.

The Gold Spot price stood at US$4,396.50 per ounce.

The day’s movement marked a sharp drop of 1,150 baht from the previous trading day’s closing level, reflecting heavy pressure from both global and domestic market factors.