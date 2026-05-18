Gold imports push Thailand into Q1 trade deficit as Goldman sees stronger global demand

Capital goods also boost imports

Apart from gold, Thailand also imported large volumes of integrated-circuit parts, printed circuit boards, machinery and equipment.

These imports were linked to preparations for future export production, especially in the electronics sector, where investment and export demand have continued to expand.

NESDC expects Thailand’s goods imports to keep rising this year, forecasting full-year imports of US$356 billion, up 14.2% in value and 8.4% in volume from the previous year.

Goldman Sachs sees central banks buying more gold

The domestic gold rush comes as global demand for gold remains strong.

Goldman Sachs analysts Lina Thomas and Daan Struyven said in a May 15 note that central-bank gold purchases are expected to average 60 tonnes per month in 2026. They said the 12-month moving average of central-bank purchases reached 50 tonnes in March, up from a previous estimate of 29 tonnes.

The bank said central banks continue to show strong interest in gold, with geopolitical developments reinforcing long-term diversification into the metal. The World Gold Council estimated that central banks bought 244 tonnes of gold in the first quarter, up from 208 tonnes in the previous quarter.

Gold price outlook remains bullish but volatile

Goldman Sachs maintained its bullish gold-price target, forecasting that prices could rise to US$5,400 per ounce by the end of 2026, supported by private-sector and emerging-market central-bank diversification into gold. Reuters earlier reported that Goldman raised its end-2026 forecast to US$5,400 from US$4,900.

However, Goldman remains cautious in the short term. The bank said gold could be used as a source of cash if private investors face liquidity pressure, especially if equity markets fall amid higher interest rates and weaker growth expectations.

Higher energy and raw-material costs remain risks

NESDC also warned that Thailand faces risks from higher import costs, especially energy and raw materials such as urea fertiliser, as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect global prices.

Thailand imports around 46–50% of its crude oil from the Middle East, meaning prolonged high oil and fertiliser prices could add further pressure to living costs.

The figures show that Thailand’s trade deficit was not caused by weak exports alone, but by a sharp import surge led by gold, capital goods and higher-cost raw materials. For policymakers, the key issue is whether gold imports remain a temporary result of speculation, or become a longer-running drag on Thailand’s trade balance.