ASEAN’s Digital Frontier: Bridging Sovereignty and Security

As Southeast Asia builds a ‘common settlement language’ to bypass global volatility, industrial-scale AI fraud threatens to undermine regional resilience.

Southeast Asia is building something without historical precedent: a shared financial architecture that connects ten sovereign economies without asking any of them to surrender control of their monetary policy.

But as the architects of that system gathered in Bangkok in late April for Money20/20 Asia 2026, a counter-narrative ran through the proceedings with equal force.

The same digital frontier that promises to transform regional commerce is being simultaneously colonised by criminal networks whose scale and sophistication now surpass those of the global drug trade.

The choices made by policymakers, regulators, and institutions in the coming years will determine whether ASEAN’s digital frontier becomes its greatest economic asset or its most consequential liability.

A Common Settlement Language, Not a Common Currency

The foundational vision articulated at the conference is both pragmatic and quietly radical.

William Eng, chief executive officer and co-founder of UAB DIAMONDBACK LT, proposed a “monetary bridge” for ASEAN: a neutral settlement unit sitting between national currencies to absorb cross-border complexity, without displacing the currencies themselves.

Unlike the euro model, which required eurozone members to surrender monetary sovereignty to a supranational body, this framework keeps central bank authority entirely national.

Thailand and Indonesia, under this model, would trade directly without routing transactions through an external anchor such as the US dollar.



