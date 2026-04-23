Asian Regulators Shift From Watchdog to Co-Creator at Money20/20

Policymakers and central bankers across Asia have pledged a collaborative approach to governing artificial intelligence and digital finance, marking a decisive shift away from traditional rule-setting.



More than 80 senior policymakers, regulators and central bank governors gathered in Bangkok this week to chart a new course for financial oversight in the age of AI – one defined less by rigid compliance frameworks and more by real-time, intelligence-led governance built on cross-border co-operation.

The Policy20 summit, held as part of Money20/20 Asia 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from 21 to 23 April, produced three core principles that delegates said would underpin the region's regulatory direction: proactive engagement in setting global standards, shared governance of cross-border financial infrastructure, and the deployment of AI and real-time data tools to strengthen systemic oversight.

Discussions were held under Chatham House Rule, allowing senior officials to speak candidly about the pressures of maintaining national policy sovereignty as digital assets, stablecoins and AI-driven financial systems evolve faster than traditional regulatory cycles can accommodate.

