Hyperlocal Innovation: The Secret to Navigating Asia’s Fragmented Financial Map

Public and private sector leaders at Money 20/20 Asia reveal why surviving in Asia’s diverse markets requires a shift from global templates to local impact.



In a region as economically diverse as Asia, the one-size-fits-all approach to financial technology is officially obsolete.

At the Money 20/20 Asia 2026 summit on Tuesday, a panel of fintech leaders and banking executives highlighted that while domestic payments have reached near-instant efficiency, the true "limitless possibility" of the region remains locked behind cross-border friction and regulatory fragmentation.

The Myth of the Uniform Market

Asia’s growth is currently driven by a paradox: infrastructure that is ahead of the West in domestic speed but often hits a wall at national borders.

Raymond Ng, CEO of Revolut Singapore & South East Asia, noted that while a consumer can pay instantly in their home country, that same seamlessness often vanishes the moment they step off a plane.

"Localisation is not just about language; it means going deep into the environment," Ng explained.

For Revolut, this has meant evolving into an "all things money" app—integrating everything from money market funds to eSIMs and split-bill features to remove the anxiety of travel.