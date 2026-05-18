Ransom raid shock — Four police officers held in Chinese abduction case

Four police sergeants and one civilian have been arrested in Sa Kaeo after five Chinese nationals were allegedly detained and held for ransom inside a house in Wang Sombun district.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm on May 16, 2026, when officers from several units launched an operation to rescue the five Chinese nationals. The raid led to the arrest of four police officers and one civilian after investigators found alleged conduct involving demands for money in exchange for the victims’ release.

The four arrested officers were identified as Pol Snr Sgt Maj Paphawin, Wuttikorn, Somchai and Pichet. The civilian suspect was identified as Natthanan. Officers also seized several handguns, two pickup trucks and ammunition.

Initial charges against the four police officers include jointly detaining others, abuse of authority by state officials, coercion to demand property, and malfeasance in office. The civilian suspect was charged with supporting officials in the alleged offences.