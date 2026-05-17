South Korea to host Japan PM as quasi-state guest for Andong summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will be greeted with treatment “equivalent to that for a state guest” when she begins a two-day visit to South Korea on Tuesday, a South Korean presidential office spokesperson said on Sunday (May 17).

Takaichi is scheduled to land on Tuesday afternoon at Daegu International Airport in southeastern South Korea before travelling to Andong, in North Gyeongsang Province in eastern South Korea, the hometown of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

Lee and Takaichi will hold summit talks at a hotel in Andong.