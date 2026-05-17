Thai embassy in Tokyo opens 140-year Thai-Japanese ties logo contest

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo said 2027 will mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of Thai-Japanese diplomatic relations, with various activities to be held to celebrate the milestone and promote close ties between the two countries.
On this occasion, it is inviting interested people to take part in a logo design contest.
Submitted logos must be newly designed and must never have been used or published in Thailand, Japan or any other country.
They must also not infringe copyright, trademarks or any other third-party rights.
The winning prize for the designer of the logo that receives the highest number of votes is two economy-class return air tickets on the Bangkok-Tokyo or Tokyo-Bangkok route, with the winner choosing the route.
Further details and application procedures are available at https://site.thaiembassy.jp/th/news/announcement/14035/