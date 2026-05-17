Thai embassy in Tokyo opens 140-year Thai-Japanese ties logo contest

SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2026
Thai embassy in Tokyo opens 140-year Thai-Japanese ties logo contest

Entries must be original and unpublished, with the designer of the top-voted logo receiving two economy return tickets between Bangkok and Tokyo.

  • The Thai embassy in Tokyo has launched a logo design contest to celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Japan in 2027.
  • The contest is open to the public, with the requirement that all submitted logos must be original, unpublished designs that do not infringe on third-party copyrights.
  • The winner of the contest will receive two round-trip, economy-class airline tickets between Bangkok and Tokyo.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo said 2027 will mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of Thai-Japanese diplomatic relations, with various activities to be held to celebrate the milestone and promote close ties between the two countries.

On this occasion, it is inviting interested people to take part in a logo design contest.

Submitted logos must be newly designed and must never have been used or published in Thailand, Japan or any other country.

They must also not infringe copyright, trademarks or any other third-party rights.

The winning prize for the designer of the logo that receives the highest number of votes is two economy-class return air tickets on the Bangkok-Tokyo or Tokyo-Bangkok route, with the winner choosing the route.

Further details and application procedures are available at https://site.thaiembassy.jp/th/news/announcement/14035/

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