Thai gold prices tumble as strong US jobs data hits markets

Thai gold prices opened sharply lower on Saturday, with domestic rates falling by 1,450 baht after global bullion prices dropped nearly 3% on stronger-than-expected US employment data.

The Gold Traders Association announced the first price adjustment of the day at 9.03am on June 6, reflecting a steep fall from the previous day’s volatile trading. On Friday, the domestic gold market changed 15 times before closing 150 baht lower.

After the latest adjustment, domestic prices for 96.5% gold were listed as follows:

Gold bars

Buying price: 67,300 baht per baht-weight

Selling price: 67,500 baht per baht-weight

Gold ornaments

Buying price: 65,961.16 baht per baht-weight

Selling price: 68,300 baht per baht-weight

The sharp domestic fall followed a heavy sell-off in global gold markets on Friday, as investors reacted to a stronger US nonfarm payrolls report. The data reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates high for longer to contain inflationary pressure.