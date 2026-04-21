Interior orders border provinces on 24-hour Myanmar alert

The Department of Provincial Administration under the Interior Ministry has issued an urgent order instructing district chiefs and local administrative officials in four Thai-Myanmar border provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak, to tighten security measures, closely monitor ongoing fighting in Myanmar and provide 24-hour assistance to affected residents.
The order comes amid continuing unrest in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, where armed clashes have spilled over to affect areas along the Thai border.
The department has instructed district chiefs to work in close coordination with security agencies, village headmen, kamnan, members of the Volunteer Defence Corps and village security teams in the four provinces to carry out three main urgent measures.
1. Intensify patrols and screening of individuals
Officials have been ordered to set up checkpoints, screening points and rapid-response mobile patrol units along strategic routes.
• Monitor natural border crossings by checking routes in and out of villages, as well as border points that may be used for illegal entry
• Screen unfamiliar individuals, including groups or foreign nationals who may have fled the fighting, to prevent unlawful acts that could pose a risk to society
• Report developments in real time to commanding officers through the chain of command and coordinate immediately with local police to assess the situation
2. Speed up relief for property damage
If the fighting affects people’s homes or property, officials have been instructed to act without delay.
• Send personnel to inspect damage to houses and property immediately
• Provide initial assistance in line with official regulations
• Coordinate with relevant agencies on longer-term rehabilitation and relief
3. Prioritise protection of life and public health
Where there are injuries or threats to life, authorities have been told to give top priority to health and emergency support.
• Integrate public health support by working with subdistrict health-promoting hospitals and village health volunteers to reach affected areas as quickly as possible
• Arrange referrals for injured people to district hospitals or other capable medical facilities in a systematic manner
The department said the measures are aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring the highest level of safety for Thai people living in border areas.
It added that anyone who notices unusual incidents or suspicious individuals should immediately report them to the Damrongdhama Centre hotline or local administrative authorities in the area.