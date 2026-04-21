Interior orders border provinces on 24-hour Myanmar alert

The Department of Provincial Administration under the Interior Ministry has issued an urgent order instructing district chiefs and local administrative officials in four Thai-Myanmar border provinces: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak, to tighten security measures, closely monitor ongoing fighting in Myanmar and provide 24-hour assistance to affected residents.

The order comes amid continuing unrest in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, where armed clashes have spilled over to affect areas along the Thai border.

The department has instructed district chiefs to work in close coordination with security agencies, village headmen, kamnan, members of the Volunteer Defence Corps and village security teams in the four provinces to carry out three main urgent measures.