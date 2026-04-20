Myanmar air strike near border leaves bomb on Thai soil in Mae Hong Son, residents evacuated

A bomb from a Myanmar air raid has landed on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son province, prompting officials to evacuate residents in the area, local authorities said.

According to reports, at 11.00am on April 20, 2026, Myanmar’s air force used Yak-130 and MiG-29 fighter jets to carry out air strikes on a Karen National Union (KNU) hospital and nearby homes in Karen State, around 500 metres from the border opposite Mae Sam Laep subdistrict, Sop Moei district, Mae Hong Son.

The strikes reportedly involved nine bombs dropped in the areas of U Mi Tha village and U Su Tha village in Hpapun Township, Karen State. The extent of casualties and damage was not immediately known.