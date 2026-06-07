Schools authorised to close immediately as Thailand steps up flood response

Recovery plans after floodwaters recede

Once the situation improves, schools must quickly prepare make-up examination plans, provide replacement learning materials and coordinate repairs to damaged buildings.

Vocational education repair centres for communities will be asked to send technician teams to help repair school buildings and facilities.

Schools must then report damage in order to request assistance budgets from the Office of the Basic Education Commission.

They have also been told to work with local administrative organisations on longer-term improvements to drainage systems to reduce repeated flood risks.

Govt shifts from reactive to proactive approach

The measures follow a joint assessment with the Thai Meteorological Department and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, which found that flooding, landslides and flash floods were becoming more severe.

Government data from the past three years showed repeated disaster impacts on schools, particularly in 2025, when about 2,000 schools and 160,000 students were affected.

The government said the pattern of repeated and overlapping disasters had made it necessary to move from a reactive response to proactive prevention.

Agencies warn of heavy rain and flash-flood risks

The Education Ministry’s measures come as key agencies continue to warn of heavy rain in several parts of the country.

The Thai Meteorological Department said in its Sunday (June 7) forecast that the East, the western coast of the South and the Central region would see heavy rain in some areas, while very heavy rain was expected in parts of the western North. It warned that accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in low-lying areas and communities near waterways.

The department’s seven-day outlook for June 6-12 also warned of heavy rain in parts of Thailand, with very heavy rain possible in the North and upper Northeast. It advised people in risk areas to beware of flash floods, forest run-off and river overflows, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea were told to remain ashore because of strong waves.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation earlier warned six southern provinces — Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun — to monitor forest run-off, flash floods, inundation, landslides and strong waves from June 3-8. The department also instructed local authorities to prepare response teams, machinery and temporary shelters in case evacuations are needed.