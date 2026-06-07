Thailand swept by Czechia as VNL week one ends with ranking drop to 23rd

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team ended the first week of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL 2026) without a win after a 3-0 defeat to Czechia in Nanjing, China, on Sunday (June 7).

The match was played at Youth Olympic Sports Park, where world No 18 Thailand took on world No 13 Czechia in their fourth and final fixture of the opening week.

Before this meeting, the two sides had faced each other twice. Thailand lost 3-0 to Czechia in the Nations League on June 21, 2025, but had beaten them 3-1 at the 2010 World Championship on November 10, 2010.