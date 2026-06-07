Thailand set for Czech Republic clash in Nanjing VNL week one

The first week of the women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) is taking place in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, the People’s Republic of China, from Wednesday (June 3, 2026) to Sunday (June 7, 2026).

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team have opened the first round against strong teams from around the world, including hosts China, as well as three European sides: Serbia, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Thailand lost their first game 0-3 to Serbia. In their second match, they were beaten 2-3 by China, earning one point, before most recently losing 2-3 to Belgium.