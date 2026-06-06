Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team suffered a painful five-set defeat to Belgium in their third match of the opening week of the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, despite taking a two-set lead in Nanjing, China.
The match took place on June 6, with Thailand, ranked 18th in the world, facing Belgium, ranked 15th. Both teams had entered the contest still looking for their first win of the tournament after losing their opening two matches.
Before the match, Thailand had one point and sat 16th in the standings, while Belgium also had one point and were placed 17th.
Thailand, coached by Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, started with:
Thailand began strongly, winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22, but Belgium responded by taking the next two sets 25-23 and 25-22 to force a decisive fifth set.
Belgium then edged the final set 16-14, sealing a 3-2 victory.
The final score was:
Pimpichaya Kokram was Thailand’s top scorer with 37 points.
Thailand will play their final match of the opening week against the Czech Republic on June 7 at 10.30am Thailand time.