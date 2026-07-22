Top 5 rail-line land price rises revealed, Green Line Khu Khot-Lam Luk Ka leads

The rise in land prices across different areas is supported by several factors, but one of the clearest drivers is the expansion of electric rail networks.

Mass transit routes raise the potential of locations, improve travel convenience and attract private-sector investment.

Once a rail system reaches an area, property developers often move quickly to acquire land for residential projects, both low-rise developments and condominiums.

At the same time, retail operators, office developers and mixed-use project investors also seek out high-potential locations. This steadily increases land demand and becomes a key force pushing up prices in line with each area’s development potential.



Top 5 rail-route land price increases

The Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of the Government Housing Bank found that prices of vacant land before development along electric rail routes in the second quarter of 2026 rose most strongly in five locations when compared year on year.

Most of the top-ranked plots are located along rail routes that are already in service.