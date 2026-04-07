Entry banned in 9 Mae Hong Son forest reserves as PM2.5 worsens

Mae Hong Son is facing a deepening environmental crisis as PM2.5 pollution has surged and a large number of hotspots have been detected.
In response, the province has imposed its strictest measures, banning people from entering nine national reserved forest areas covering seven districts from April 7 to 30, 2026, in a bid to tackle the root causes of wildfires.
The Mae Hong Son Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment has issued an order titled: “Prohibition on any person from setting fire to forests or carrying out any activity in national reserved forest areas.”
The move comes as the situation involving wildfires, haze and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the province has continued to worsen, with pollution levels persistently exceeding safety standards.
Authorities have detected a large number of hotspots, which are directly affecting public health. Most have been linked to human activity, such as lighting fires to collect forest products or burning waste material that later spreads into forest areas.
The order covers national reserved forest areas in seven districts across Mae Hong Son province as follows:
To ensure the crackdown produces concrete results, the province has introduced the following measures:
Setting fire to forest areas in national reserved forests is an offence under the National Reserved Forest Act, BE 2507 (1964), specifically Sections 14 and 31. The penalties are as follows:
Members of the public can report forest fires by contacting local forestry authorities or informing community leaders in the area at any time, 24 hours a day, in an effort to help reduce the toxic haze crisis and protect Mae Hong Son’s forest resources.