Entry banned in 9 Mae Hong Son forest reserves as PM2.5 worsens

Mae Hong Son is facing a deepening environmental crisis as PM2.5 pollution has surged and a large number of hotspots have been detected.

In response, the province has imposed its strictest measures, banning people from entering nine national reserved forest areas covering seven districts from April 7 to 30, 2026, in a bid to tackle the root causes of wildfires.

Wildfire and PM2.5 situation in Mae Hong Son

The Mae Hong Son Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment has issued an order titled: “Prohibition on any person from setting fire to forests or carrying out any activity in national reserved forest areas.”

The move comes as the situation involving wildfires, haze and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the province has continued to worsen, with pollution levels persistently exceeding safety standards.

Authorities have detected a large number of hotspots, which are directly affecting public health. Most have been linked to human activity, such as lighting fires to collect forest products or burning waste material that later spreads into forest areas.