Chiang Mai tops world air pollution ranking as PM2.5 worsens further

The PM2.5 situation in Thailand’s upper North has continued to worsen, with Chiang Mai facing particularly severe conditions.

The entire city was shrouded in a dull white haze on April 7, 2026, with visibility severely reduced.

According to IQAir data checked at 7am, Chiang Mai Municipality was ranked the world’s worst city for air quality, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 209, which falls into the purple “Very Unhealthy” category, indicating serious health effects for everyone.

IQAir’s AQI bands classify 201–300 as “Very unhealthy”, 151–200 as “Unhealthy”, and 101–150 as “Unhealthy for sensitive groups”.