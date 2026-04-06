Public Health Ministry steps up response as PM2.5 hits 41 provinces

Thailand’s PM2.5 fine dust situation has once again become a serious cause for concern, particularly in the North, where high levels of accumulated pollution have persisted and are beginning to affect public health on a wide scale.

The crisis is also showing signs of becoming a structural burden on both the public health system and the broader economy.

Dr Somruk Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said the latest air quality monitoring found that the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration had exceeded the safety standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 41 provinces.

Of those, 32 provinces have recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard continuously for more than three days, reflecting a prolonged build-up of pollution.

Northern provinces remain the most critical areas, particularly Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun and Nan, where high PM2.5 accumulation has continued for several days.

In some areas, red-level air pollution has persisted for more than 10 days, underscoring a build-up of pollution beyond the atmosphere’s capacity to disperse it, compounded by a high number of hotspots that remain active.