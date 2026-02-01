Thailand hotspots surge to 573, signalling cross-border PM 2.5 alert

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation) or GISTDA reported the latest Hotspot index on Sunday (January 31), based on data from the Suomi NPP satellite via the VIIRS system.

The report revealed a total of 573 hotspots in Thailand, with agricultural areas being the most concerning group, while neighbouring "Cambodia" remains critical with over 1,200 hotspots, signalling a need to monitor transboundary PM 2.5.

Summary of Hotspot Statistics in Thailand (By Area Type).