Thailand hotspots surge to 573, signalling cross-border PM 2.5 alert

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organisation) or GISTDA reported the latest Hotspot index on Sunday (January 31), based on data from the Suomi NPP satellite via the VIIRS system.
The report revealed a total of 573 hotspots in Thailand, with agricultural areas being the most concerning group, while neighbouring "Cambodia" remains critical with over 1,200 hotspots, signalling a need to monitor transboundary PM 2.5.
Summary of Hotspot Statistics in Thailand (By Area Type).
From the coordinate verification, the distribution across various areas is as follows:
Situation in Neighbouring Countries (CLMV) The situation remains tense not only in Thailand but also across the ASEAN region.
A high volume of accumulated hotspots has been detected, which may impact transboundary haze issues:
Caution: The rising number of hotspots in agricultural areas and national reserved forests is a key indicator of the risk regarding PM 2.5 dust problems, which will widely affect public health.
The public can track real-time situation reports and check historical risk areas at the website https://disaster.gistda.or.th/fire to prepare and monitor safety in their own areas.