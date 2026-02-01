Over 7,000 cannabis shops close due to stricter regulations and new law

Key changes in the new regulations include:

: Dispensaries must employ licensed medical professionals and are prohibited from selling cannabis in certain public spaces or online. Advertising and Consumption Restrictions: All cannabis advertising is banned, and smoking cannabis in public is illegal, with fines up to 25,000 baht.

Cannabis Shops Struggle to Survive Amid Growing Costs

A cannabis shop owner in Bangkok shared that their business started with an initial investment of 200,000 baht and gradually expanded, with nearly 1 million baht invested in renovations, equipment, and stock. However, with the new policy changes, including the requirement for specialized staff and higher operating costs, the business is no longer viable.

"At first, I believed this policy would be sustainable because the government positioned it as an economic opportunity. But now, with the new laws, our license will expire in October 2026, and the new conditions make it impossible to renew. All the money invested now feels lost," the business owner said.

Public Health Costs and Policy Shifts Prompt Further Concerns

The pressure to reconsider cannabis legalization comes not only from the business sector but also from rising public health costs. Dr. Bandit Sorpaisan, a scientist at the Center of Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Canada, commented that Thailand's cannabis policy is an example of decriminalization without a clear regulatory framework, leading to increased health and economic costs in the long term.

Data from the Ministry of Public Health's Health Data Center shows a 3.5-fold increase in cannabis poisoning cases, a 6.5-fold increase in cannabis addiction, and a similar rise in cannabis-induced psychosis since the policy change. In one of Thailand’s major tourist destinations, cannabis-related emergency room visits have risen from zero to over 90 per month, with more than 80% of these cases involving foreign tourists. This has had a negative impact on the tourism industry and public confidence.

The Future of Thailand’s Cannabis Market

Recently, the Ministry of Public Health has mandated that cannabis purchases require a doctor's prescription to ensure it is used strictly for medical purposes. While the government assures that patients will not face a shortage of medicine, this shift to a medical-only framework is expected to significantly reduce the market size and restrict the number of businesses able to survive in the cannabis industry.

