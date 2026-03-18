Thailand’s 2026 heat index may exceed 52°C, with three regions at highest risk

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

Thailand’s heat index in 2026 could climb above 52°C, reaching a very dangerous level. The North, Northeast and Central regions face the highest risk.

Airin Phanrit, deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Wednesday (March 18) that this year’s heat index is expected to be more severe than last year’s, with levels in April and May likely to rise into the “very dangerous” range of more than 52°C.

She warned that the extreme conditions could pose serious health risks and, in some cases, prove fatal, urging close monitoring of vulnerable groups.

What is the heat index and why is it dangerous?

Airin said the heat index is not the ordinary temperature shown in standard weather forecasts. Rather, it is the “feels like” temperature, calculated from the combination of heat and relative humidity in the air.

According to past statistics, Thailand recorded a heat index as high as 59.5°C last year, while 21 people died from heat-related causes. For 2026, conditions are expected to be even more severe, particularly in the North, Northeast and Central regions.

Thailand’s 2026 heat index may exceed 52°C, with three regions at highest risk

Seven ways to prevent heat-related illness and heatstroke

The government advised the public, especially those in high-risk groups such as older people, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers, to follow these guidelines:

  • Avoid intense sun: Refrain from outdoor activities between 1pm and 4pm.
     
  • Sip water regularly: Drink at least 6-8 glasses of clean water a day and do not wait until you feel thirsty.
     
  • Avoid alcohol: Stay away from alcoholic drinks and beverages with high sugar content.
     
  • Wear breathable clothing: Put on light, comfortable clothes, and use an umbrella or wear a hat when going out in the sun.
     
  • Be cautious with medication: People taking blood pressure medication, decongestants or psychiatric medication should watch for symptoms closely, as such drugs may affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature.
     
  • Do not stay alone: Those working outdoors should do so in groups so they can monitor one another for warning signs.
     
  • Take care of older people: Ensure they stay in well-ventilated places, get enough rest and drink water frequently.
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