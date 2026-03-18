Thailand’s 2026 heat index may exceed 52°C, with three regions at highest risk

Airin Phanrit, deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Wednesday (March 18) that this year’s heat index is expected to be more severe than last year’s, with levels in April and May likely to rise into the “very dangerous” range of more than 52°C.
She warned that the extreme conditions could pose serious health risks and, in some cases, prove fatal, urging close monitoring of vulnerable groups.
What is the heat index and why is it dangerous?
Airin said the heat index is not the ordinary temperature shown in standard weather forecasts. Rather, it is the “feels like” temperature, calculated from the combination of heat and relative humidity in the air.
According to past statistics, Thailand recorded a heat index as high as 59.5°C last year, while 21 people died from heat-related causes. For 2026, conditions are expected to be even more severe, particularly in the North, Northeast and Central regions.
Seven ways to prevent heat-related illness and heatstroke
The government advised the public, especially those in high-risk groups such as older people, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor workers, to follow these guidelines: