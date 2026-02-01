BTS Group’s Keree vows to take “Baan Chao Thai” nationwide, pivoting to detached houses as brand opens its first sales gallery

The chairman reaffirms his zero-down-payment model at the D:CODE Sri Nakarin gallery launch, promising provincial buyers detached homes at rents they already pay.

Keree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group Holdings, used the first-day opening of the sales gallery for Baan Chao Thai — the group’s flagship affordable-housing initiative — on Sunday to lay out an ambitious expansion roadmap that stretches well beyond Bangkok.

He pledged that the brand would eventually bring its zero-down-payment residential model to every province in Thailand, and that outside the capital the units would take the form of detached houses rather than high-rise condominiums.

“We will go wherever there are people who dream of owning a home,” Keree told reporters at the D:CODE Sri Nakarin gallery in the Samut Prakan corridor, roughly 300 metres from the Yellow Line’s Sri Iam station.

The project, which covers up to 42 rai (around 16.6 acres) and comprises no more than 24 mid-rise buildings with a total of approximately 4,150 units, is the first site to go public under the Baan Chao Thai concept.

A second, considerably larger development — D:Craft Khlong Luang in Pathum Thani province, offering up to 7,500 units to be phased over time — has also been announced.

The pivot to detached houses in the provinces is driven by straightforward economics.

Land costs outside Bangkok are low enough, Keree argued, to deliver standalone homes at price points that match the target buyer’s existing rental outgoings.