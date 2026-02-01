Thailand sees surge in voter turnout as advance voting begins

On Sunday (February 1), amidst the heat, voters in Bangkok's Prawet district crowded the polling booths as soon as they opened at Ramkhamhaeng University’s Bangna Campus. Despite the warm weather, there were no issues with overcrowding, thanks to the efficient management by officials, allowing voters to finish in under five minutes.

By 1pm, the number of registered advance voters in Constituency 21 (Prawet district) had reached 19,490. Most citizens shared a common sentiment that their participation was an expression of their desire for change, particularly regarding economic issues and the improvement of living standards to ensure a better quality of life for the Thai people.

As the crowds continued to pour in, the organisation of the polling stations ran smoothly. Officials at each station assisted and guided voters through each step, from checking their names to casting their ballots.

This careful management resulted in a hassle-free voting experience, with minimal waiting time. The average time spent in the polling booth was under five minutes, allowing for a quick and efficient process.

