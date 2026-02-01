Thailand sees surge in voter turnout as advance voting begins

On Sunday (February 1), amidst the heat, voters in Bangkok's Prawet district crowded the polling booths as soon as they opened at Ramkhamhaeng University’s Bangna Campus. Despite the warm weather, there were no issues with overcrowding, thanks to the efficient management by officials, allowing voters to finish in under five minutes.
By 1pm, the number of registered advance voters in Constituency 21 (Prawet district) had reached 19,490. Most citizens shared a common sentiment that their participation was an expression of their desire for change, particularly regarding economic issues and the improvement of living standards to ensure a better quality of life for the Thai people.
As the crowds continued to pour in, the organisation of the polling stations ran smoothly. Officials at each station assisted and guided voters through each step, from checking their names to casting their ballots.
This careful management resulted in a hassle-free voting experience, with minimal waiting time. The average time spent in the polling booth was under five minutes, allowing for a quick and efficient process.
Bang Sue buzzes with early voter turnout
A similar atmosphere was observed at the Bang Sue district office, where large numbers of citizens arrived early in the morning to vote in advance, with some even queuing before the stations officially opened.
This highlighted the heightened awareness among voters about the importance of the election.
Early voters flock to Chiang Mai’s Constituency 1 for advance voting
In Chiang Mai, voters began arriving early at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre to register and verify their details for advance voting in Constituency 1, even before the polling stations officially opened.
The atmosphere was vibrant, with a steady flow of people eager to cast their ballots.
According to the Election Commission, a total of 2.26 million voters registered for advance voting outside their constituencies, while 8,610 registered within their constituencies. Additionally, 1,666 people from vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, the elderly, and those with impairments, also registered.
A total of 521 polling stations were set up for voters within their constituencies, 524 for those voting outside, and 22 for the disabled and elderly. In total, 95 polling stations were established overseas in 64 countries.