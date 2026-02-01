People’s Party Leader warns of border clashes, calls for EC preparedness

Election Tactics and False Allegations

Natthaphong also discussed the dirty tactics employed by opponents of the People’s Party, which included false accusations and misinformation. He pointed out that some pollsters had predicted the People’s Party would win a landslide victory, which may have led to these attacks.

“It’s understandable. The momentum of the People’s Party has made those benefiting from the current political system in Thailand feel threatened. It's normal for them to create news attacks,” he added.

He also clarified that the People’s Party had never proposed the representation of migrant workers on the Social Security Fund board, refuting claims made by opposition parties.

Accusations and Attacks on Natthaphong

The People’s Party leader also addressed accusations that he refused to sing the national anthem during a policy debate with other party leaders. He clarified that while he did not sing it loudly like others, he had indeed sung the anthem before the debate began.

“Patriotism is not measured by who sings louder or moves their mouth more. It’s about actions. I want the public to see news like this and follow the facts from all sides,” Natthaphong stated.

Legal Battles and Commitment to Public Rights

Natthaphong and other key members of the People’s Party have faced lawsuits as a result of their campaigns for public rights. For instance, Natthaphong was sued by a private electricity company following his campaign to reduce electricity fees. Fellow members, Rukchanok Srinork and Rangsiman Rome, were also sued in Phayao due to their advocacy for people’s rights.

“Our demands have caused wounds in the end, but they were for the benefit of the people and the country. On February 8th, I urge everyone to cast their votes for the People’s Party, with both ballots and a vote in favor of the referendum. If we win, we will implement policies that serve the majority of the country,” Natthaphong said.

Final Campaign Push Ahead of February 8 Election

Natthaphong concluded his remarks by urging party supporters to wait for the party’s final campaign rally on February 6, where they would unveil their winning strategy.

